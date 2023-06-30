Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Carrefour Trading Down 2.1 %

Carrefour stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

