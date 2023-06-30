Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,639 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

