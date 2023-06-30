Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,260. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

