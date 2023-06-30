Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

