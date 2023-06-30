Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.02. 422,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,329. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

