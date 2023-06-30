Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Euronav worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE EURN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 388,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets increased their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Euronav Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

