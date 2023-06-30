Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 3,489,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm's revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

