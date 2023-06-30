Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,277 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,009,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,430 shares. The company has a market cap of $981.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

