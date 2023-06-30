Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,389 Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE BUR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 304,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,740. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

