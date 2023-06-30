Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $17.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,290.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,345.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.09 and its 200-day moving average is $927.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

