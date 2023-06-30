Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,639. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

