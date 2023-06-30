Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 226,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

