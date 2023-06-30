Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.01. 89,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,354. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

