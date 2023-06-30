Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $16.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6,312.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,856.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,392.59. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,386.62. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.