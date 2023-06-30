Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 43,836 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.40. 554,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,213. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

