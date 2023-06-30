Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. 1,549,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

