MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 500.com

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MYTE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYTE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 457,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,239. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

