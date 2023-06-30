Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

