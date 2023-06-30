Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
