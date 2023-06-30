Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.53. The stock had a trading volume of 584,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,664. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $468.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.