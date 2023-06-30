Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,261. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

