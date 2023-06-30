Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FNDF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 447,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

