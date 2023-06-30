Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 118,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 262,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

