Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 53,112 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 447,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

