Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.03. 94,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 314,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Nano Labs Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Labs

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nano Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Nano Labs worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

