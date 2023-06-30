Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NANX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

