National Bank Financial Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.58.
BCE Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$59.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The company has a market cap of C$54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a 52 week low of C$55.66 and a 52 week high of C$66.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.66.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
