National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,343.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About National Beverage

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

