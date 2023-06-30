NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.15. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 285,258 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

