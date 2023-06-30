NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $104.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,534,410 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

