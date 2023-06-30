Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $117.42 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,872,672,231 coins and its circulating supply is 41,285,052,633 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

