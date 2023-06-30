Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34,320.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 482,203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $428.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.