New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

