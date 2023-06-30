Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading Down 3%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 324,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 908,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

