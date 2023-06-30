Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading Down 3%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKFree Report) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 324,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 908,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.