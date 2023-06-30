Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nicox Stock Performance

NICXF stock remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Friday. Nicox has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Get Nicox alerts:

About Nicox

(Free Report)

See Also

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.