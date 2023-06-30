Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW) Short Interest Up 320.7% in June

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 320.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

NRACW stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,397. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRACW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 380.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 458,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 363,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

