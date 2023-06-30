Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens cut Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -354,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 114,172 shares of company stock valued at $525,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.