Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 494,455 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of 3M worth $139,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

3M stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

