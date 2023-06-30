Nordea Investment Management AB Has $104.93 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255,450 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.32% of Autoliv worth $104,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $712,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $238,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

