Nordea Investment Management AB Has $109.34 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $109,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 467,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 68,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SXT opened at $70.99 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.