Nordea Investment Management AB Has $117.73 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214,528 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $117,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

