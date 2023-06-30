Nordea Investment Management AB Has $124.85 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of IQVIA worth $124,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

IQV stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

