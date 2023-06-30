Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,238 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lear were worth $128,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

