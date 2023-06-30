Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $246.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $195.28 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

