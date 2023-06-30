Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.26. The stock had a trading volume of 118,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,173. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.