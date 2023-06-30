Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

