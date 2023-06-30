NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 403,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. NOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in NOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.