Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 50.7% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 109,007 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 64.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NUW opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.