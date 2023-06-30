Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 94.9% in June

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JGH stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.14. 42,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
