Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 94.9% in June

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JGH stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.14. 42,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.