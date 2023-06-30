Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.43

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $11.27. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 400,961 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 174,334 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

