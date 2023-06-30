Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.43

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $11.27. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 400,961 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
