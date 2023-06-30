Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JSD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.15.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.