Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,949 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

